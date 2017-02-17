38 Vehicles broken into in Delray Beach

-
Friday, May 19 2017 11:29 AM EDT2017-05-19 15:29:56 GMT
Friday, May 19 2017 11:52 AM EDT2017-05-19 15:52:06 GMT
The motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries. The gator was not so lucky.More >>
Thursday, May 18 2017 12:22 PM EDT2017-05-18 16:22:50 GMT
U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.More >>
Thursday, May 18 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-05-18 11:45:33 GMT
Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.More >>
Wednesday, May 17 2017 9:29 PM EDT2017-05-18 01:29:03 GMT
Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)
The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi. More >>
Wednesday, May 17 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 19:44:49 GMT
A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.More >>
DELRAY BEACH, Fla.-- 38 vehicles were broken into overnight in Delray Beach, according to police.
Investigators said a security guard spotted 5 men breaking into the vehicles along Ocean Boulevard just after midnight at 1225 S. Ocean Blvd.
They took off when he shined a flashlight and yelled at them.
The group piled into a silver 2014 Volkswagen Jetta which matched the description of a vehicle stolen in Broward County. It has Florida tag 091 IWC.
Cars were broken into in the 100 and 200 blocks of North Ocean Boulevard, on Lowry Street, Bucida Road, Seasage Drive, Poinsettia Road, Franklin Club Drive and at 1405 S. Federal Hwy, police said.
If you know anything, please contact Det. Mike Shiner at (561) 243-7888 ext 2937 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800.458-TIPS.Scripps Only Content 2017