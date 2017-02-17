Okeechobee Co. brush fire destroys home, sheds - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Okeechobee Co. brush fire destroys home, sheds

One abandoned home was lost due to a brush fire in Okeechobee County Friday, the Florida Forest Service said.

It began in the area of NE 304 Street and Drum Cemetery Road, the sheriff's office said.

Firefighters were able to save 10 homes however some sheds & vehicles were damaged, officials said.

The fire burned 40 acres.  

Mop up operations were underway by 5:20 p.m. Friday

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.