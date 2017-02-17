Loud 'explosion' heard is a military drill - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Loud 'explosion' heard is a military drill

No emergency. Law enforcement sources tell WPTV the loud boom many of you heard and felt was from a military exercise.

According to Broward Sheriff's Office, the planes were headed to Palm Beach County. 

Residents asked not to call 911 about the noise.

No further information was made available.

