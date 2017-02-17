Deputies investigating shooting in IRC - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Deputies investigating shooting in IRC

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Gifford Friday evening. 

The incident happened on the 4400 block of 28th Avenue.

It's not clear who is involved in the shooting, or extent of injuries. 

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

