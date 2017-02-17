Secret Service investigates rock incident

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

The motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries. The gator was not so lucky.

Shortly after reports that a rock was allegedly thrown at one of the cars in President Trump's motorcade, Secret Service agents swarmed businesses on Southern Boulevard.

"They wanted to see some stuff. I gave them full access, it's the Secret Service," said Alex Fernandez who owns West Palm Gas at the corner of Southern Boulevard and Parker Avenue.

Fernandez's business has a front row seat to the President's motorcade route to Mar-a-Lago. He's used to seeing supporters and protestors line the block, but on Friday someone allegedly threw a rock at the President's motorcade.

"You kind of worry about who is coming here," said Fernandez.

Shortly after the incident, the men in black showed up to review Fernandez's security camera footage.

"They're going to look at all of the businesses out here to get every angle possible," said Fernandez.

Fernandez says he already shuts down his two outer pumps as a precaution any time the President is coming through, but he's worried about the large number of people that come onto his property every time the President is on the way to the Winter White House.

"You don't know who is out there, what's going to be happening, what's going to be the next thing," added Fernandez.

He's considering hiring off duty officers every time there is a presidential visit to protect his property and his employees.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Secret Service in its investigation. The sheriff's office referred us to the Secret Service when we asked if there would be any changes to President Trump's route.