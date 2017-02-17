More guns reported stolen out of cars

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

The motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries. The gator was not so lucky.

The motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries. The gator was not so lucky.

PORT SAINT LUCIE- More guns have been reported stolen out of cars. This time in Port Saint Lucie. Last week, the Martin County Sheriff's Office sent out a warning saying gun thefts out of cars are on the rise there.

Sometime around 1 a.m. Wednesday, a home security camera caught the passenger and the car he got into connected to four guns taken out of three cars in Port St. Lucie.

"Last night, I noticed it was kind of hard to go to sleep a little, knowing that somebody out there has my weapon and not knowing any clue where it is, who has it or what's going on with it," says Austin Lemaster, who had his gun stolen out of his unlocked car in his unlocked glove box.

Two cars nearby were left unlocked too, but console locked and glovebox. Still no match for the thief.

"That poses a big problem for us," says Master Sergeant Frank Sabol from the Port Saint Lucie Police Department. "If you're the criminal and you just stole a gun, you're not going to vet who your selling it to. You don't care. You just want the money."

Last week, in neighboring Martin county, the sheriffs office sent out this code red alert:

"We've also seen an increase in the number of guns stolen out of vehicles, either parked in parking lots during the day or residential driveways at night."

"It sucks I wish it didn't happen but it's today's world," Lemaster says.

He says he left his door unlocked because he was going back out about an hour after getting home but he fell asleep.

"This is a loaded firearm that's in my name, so it's a big deal," Lemaster says.

He says my only is he going to lock his car, his gun is coming with him.

"It's going in my house ever time I leave my car. It's not staying in my car. I'm not letting this happen again."

Police have the serial numbers of the guns in case they do show up. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers.