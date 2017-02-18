Off-duty IRC deputy shot, killed in Gifford - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Off-duty IRC deputy shot, killed in Gifford

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that an off-duty deputy has been shot and killed in Gifford Friday evening. 

The incident happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. on the 4400 block of 28th Avenue.

According to officials, Indian River County Sheriff's Corrections Deputy Garry Chambliss, a 27-year law enforcement veteran who was two and a half years away from retirement, suffered a gunshot wound. He was transported to the Indian River Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Deputies received information that the suspects were seen leaving the Gifford area in a black Chevrolet Camaro.

The suspect was located during a traffic stop at Powerline Road and County Road 510.

One suspect was taken into custody, but deputies are currently searching for a second suspect who has not yet been named. 

The shooting is under investigation.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

