Off-duty IRC deputy shot, killed in Gifford

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

US officials criticize Turkey after attack on DC protesters

The motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries. The gator was not so lucky.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that an off-duty deputy has been shot and killed in Gifford Friday evening.

The incident happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. on the 4400 block of 28th Avenue.

According to officials, Indian River County Sheriff's Corrections Deputy Garry Chambliss, a 27-year law enforcement veteran who was two and a half years away from retirement, suffered a gunshot wound. He was transported to the Indian River Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Deputies received information that the suspects were seen leaving the Gifford area in a black Chevrolet Camaro.

The suspect was located during a traffic stop at Powerline Road and County Road 510.

One suspect was taken into custody, but deputies are currently searching for a second suspect who has not yet been named.

The shooting is under investigation.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.