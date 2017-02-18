Chrysler recalls some cars for loose bolts

Drake gets a lucky 13 wins at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas beating Adele's previous record, while Cher and Celine Dion reflect back on iconic songs and careers.

A man accused of mowing down pedestrians in Times Square, killing a teenage Michigan tourist and injuring 22 others, says he had been trying to get psychiatric help.

Times Square driver says he tried to get mental help

Authorities think the bear may not be stuck, but is just scared.

President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel on a two-day trip, his agenda marked by elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.

NEW YORK (AP) -- Fiat Chrysler says it is recalling some Chrysler cars because driveshaft bolts can come loose on all-wheel drive models, increasing the risk of a crash.

The automaker says affected cars include 2014-2017 Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 vehicles equipped with all-wheel drive. Chrysler says it will notify owners, and dealers will replace all eight front driveshaft bolts for the cars, free of charge.

The recall is expected to begin March 31. About 75,000 cars are affected in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

There have been no reports nor accidents or injuries.