Hundreds of Texans may have voted improperly

Drake gets a lucky 13 wins at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas beating Adele's previous record, while Cher and Celine Dion reflect back on iconic songs and careers.

A man accused of mowing down pedestrians in Times Square, killing a teenage Michigan tourist and injuring 22 others, says he had been trying to get psychiatric help.

Times Square driver says he tried to get mental help

Authorities think the bear may not be stuck, but is just scared.

President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel on a two-day trip, his agenda marked by elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Texas election officials acknowledge that hundreds of people were allowed to bypass the state's toughest-in-the-nation voter ID law and improperly cast ballots in the presidential election by signing a sworn statement instead of showing a photo ID.

The chief election officers in two of Texas' largest counties are considering whether to refer cases to prosecutors for possible charges. Officials in many other areas say they'll let the mistakes go. They say there was widespread confusion among poll workers and voters.

The law requires voters to show one of seven approved forms of identification. It was softened in August to allow people without a driver's license or other photo ID to sign an affidavit declaring that they have an impediment to obtaining required identification.