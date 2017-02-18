Company to pay $5.5m over stolen patient info

Drake gets a lucky 13 wins at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas beating Adele's previous record, while Cher and Celine Dion reflect back on iconic songs and careers.

A man accused of mowing down pedestrians in Times Square, killing a teenage Michigan tourist and injuring 22 others, says he had been trying to get psychiatric help.

Times Square driver says he tried to get mental help

Authorities think the bear may not be stuck, but is just scared.

President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel on a two-day trip, his agenda marked by elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Questions about Russia chase Trump during first Israel visit

Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) -- A company that operates six South Florida hospitals has agreed to a $5.5 million settlement with the federal government over patient information that was stolen by two employees.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported Friday (https://goo.gl/4L35f6 ) that Memorial Health Care systems reached the agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services nearly five years after the data breach.

Memorial's investigation found the employees stole patient information as part of a plan to file phony tax returns.

Health and Human Services said information on 115,143 individuals was accessed in violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, known as HIPAA.

