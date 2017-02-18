1 Dead, 2 injured in Fort Pierce shooting

Detectives are investigating a shooting early Saturday morning that left one man dead and two people injured.
Witnesses tell police that someone approached a large group of people at a party outside an apartment complex at 1:15 a.m. and started shooting.
26-year-old George Collins was struck at least once. Collins died at the scene. Two other people were injured and were treated at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center for non life-threatening injuries and released.
Several cars and the outside wall of an apartment building were struck by bullets.
Detectives are working to determine the motive for the shooting and the identity of the shooter or shooters.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.