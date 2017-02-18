Man dies after breaching airport security - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man dies after breaching airport security

HONOLULU (AP) -- The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a man is dead after he breached security at Honolulu International Airport and stopped breathing.

The Star-Advertiser says the man ran through a security checkpoint early Saturday morning. The paper reports that an airline employee wrestled him to the ground. The man then became unresponsive.

Hawaii News Now reports reports that emergency medical service workers tried to revive him at the airport. Hawaii News Now says the man was then taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

