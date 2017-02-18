Residents evacuated by Okeechobee Co. wildfire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Residents evacuated by Okeechobee Co. wildfire

The cause of a brush fire in Okeechobee County is under investigation.

Firefighters saved 15 homes and 2 barns from damage while battling the blaze.

The fire burned about 90 acres of tall grass, thick shrubs and pine trees about 20 miles north of the city of Okeechobee.

