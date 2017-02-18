Student confesses throwing object at motorcade - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Student confesses throwing object at motorcade

UPDATE: A juvenile from a local middle school confessed to throwing a piece of wood at President Trump's motorcade as it traveled down Southern Boulevard on Friday.
 
The juvenile also implicated four additional students who were involved.
PBSO says charges will be filed with the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office.
 
Shortly after reports that an object was allegedly thrown at one of the cars in President Trump's motorcade, Secret Service agents swarmed businesses on Southern Boulevard.
 
"They wanted to see some stuff. I gave them full access, it's the Secret Service," said Alex Fernandez who owns West Palm Gas at the corner of Southern Boulevard and Parker Avenue. 
 
Fernandez's business has a front row seat to the President's motorcade route to Mar-a-Lago. He's used to seeing supporters and protestors line the block, but on Friday someone allegedly threw an object at the President's motorcade.
 
"You kind of worry about who is coming here," said Fernandez.
 
Shortly after the incident, the men in black showed up to review Fernandez's security camera footage.
 
"They're going to look at all of the businesses out here to get every angle possible," said Fernandez. 
 
Fernandez says he already shuts down his two outer pumps as a precaution any time the President is coming through, but he's worried about the large number of people that come onto his property every time the President is on the way to the Winter White House.
 
"You don't know who is out there, what's going to be happening, what's going to be the next thing," added Fernandez. 
 
He's considering hiring off duty officers every time there is a presidential visit to protect his property and his employees. 
 
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Secret Service in its investigation. The sheriff's office referred us to the Secret Service when we asked if there would be any changes to President Trump's route. 
