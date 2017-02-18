Student confesses throwing object at motorcade

Drake gets a lucky 13 wins at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas beating Adele's previous record, while Cher and Celine Dion reflect back on iconic songs and careers.

Drake gets a lucky 13 wins at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas beating Adele's previous record, while Cher and Celine Dion reflect back on iconic songs and careers.

A man accused of mowing down pedestrians in Times Square, killing a teenage Michigan tourist and injuring 22 others, says he had been trying to get psychiatric help.

Times Square driver says he tried to get mental help

President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel on a two-day trip, his agenda marked by elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.

UPDATE: A juvenile from a local middle school confessed to throwing a piece of wood at President Trump's motorcade as it traveled down Southern Boulevard on Friday.

The juvenile also implicated four additional students who were involved.

We have ID'd Juveniles who threw a 2 x 4 at Presidential Motorcade.

A juvenile from a local middle school confessed to throwing the 2 x 4. pic.twitter.com/798MdQRukJ — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) February 18, 2017

PBSO says charges will be filed with the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office.

Shortly after reports that an object was allegedly thrown at one of the cars in President Trump's motorcade, Secret Service agents swarmed businesses on Southern Boulevard.

"They wanted to see some stuff. I gave them full access, it's the Secret Service," said Alex Fernandez who owns West Palm Gas at the corner of Southern Boulevard and Parker Avenue.

Fernandez's business has a front row seat to the President's motorcade route to Mar-a-Lago. He's used to seeing supporters and protestors line the block, but on Friday someone allegedly threw an object at the President's motorcade.

"You kind of worry about who is coming here," said Fernandez.

Shortly after the incident, the men in black showed up to review Fernandez's security camera footage.

"They're going to look at all of the businesses out here to get every angle possible," said Fernandez.

Fernandez says he already shuts down his two outer pumps as a precaution any time the President is coming through, but he's worried about the large number of people that come onto his property every time the President is on the way to the Winter White House.

"You don't know who is out there, what's going to be happening, what's going to be the next thing," added Fernandez.

He's considering hiring off duty officers every time there is a presidential visit to protect his property and his employees.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Secret Service in its investigation. The sheriff's office referred us to the Secret Service when we asked if there would be any changes to President Trump's route.