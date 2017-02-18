Group protests tiger show at Martin County Fair - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Group protests tiger show at Martin County Fair

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- Just days after reports of a loose tiger at the Martin County Fair, one group gathered to protest the tiger show.

Protesters gathered outside the fair gates to voice their opposition to the traveling tiger show.

Protesters that we spoke to say tigers are not meant to be in cages and should be out in the wild.

Witnesses say the incident happened last Wednesday. However the owners of the show say the allegations surrounding the tiger show are untrue.

