Benefit golf tournament held in Stuart

STUART, Fla. -- A benefit golf tournament was held Saturday in memory of a Martin County teen who died in a car crash.

Brianna Lawson's parents organized the event three years ago and set up a scholarship in her name.

The tournament took place at the Stuart Yacht and Country Club.

The scholarship benefits students who were in her same learning program.

