Baseball is back in West Palm Beach

-
Tuesday, May 23 2017 2:58 AM EDT2017-05-23 06:58:56 GMT
Tuesday, May 23 2017 3:00 AM EDT2017-05-23 07:00:42 GMT
Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.More >>
Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.More >>
Tuesday, May 23 2017 12:06 AM EDT2017-05-23 04:06:42 GMT
Tuesday, May 23 2017 12:06 AM EDT2017-05-23 04:06:42 GMT
President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel on a two-day trip, his agenda marked by elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians. More >>
President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel on a two-day trip, his agenda marked by elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.More >>
Monday, May 22 2017 12:45 PM EDT2017-05-22 16:45:24 GMT
Monday, May 22 2017 12:45 PM EDT2017-05-22 16:45:24 GMT
Authorities think the bear may not be stuck, but is just scared. More >>
Authorities think the bear may not be stuck, but is just scared.More >>
Monday, May 22 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-05-22 14:18:51 GMT
Monday, May 22 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-05-22 14:18:51 GMT
A man accused of mowing down pedestrians in Times Square, killing a teenage Michigan tourist and injuring 22 others, says he had been trying to get psychiatric help.More >> A man accused of mowing down pedestrians in Times Square, killing a teenage Michigan tourist and injuring 22 others, says he had been trying to get psychiatric help.More >>
Monday, May 22 2017 10:15 AM EDT2017-05-22 14:15:43 GMT
Monday, May 22 2017 10:15 AM EDT2017-05-22 14:15:43 GMT
Drake gets a lucky 13 wins at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas beating Adele's previous record, while Cher and Celine Dion reflect back on iconic songs and careers. More >>
Drake gets a lucky 13 wins at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas beating Adele's previous record, while Cher and Celine Dion reflect back on iconic songs and careers.More >>
Story Video: Click here
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Baseball is back in West Palm Beach.
Eager fans flocked to the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches on Saturday.
It was the first day fans were able to step foot inside the facility.
Spectators weren't able to access the main stadium, but were able to watch players work on their skills on one of several practice fields.
It marks the first time spring training has been back in West Palm Beach in 20 years.
The inaugural game at the new stadium is set for February 28.Scripps Only Content 2017