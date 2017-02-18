Baseball is back in West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Baseball is back in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Baseball is back in West Palm Beach.

Eager fans flocked to the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches on Saturday.

It was the first day fans were able to step foot inside the facility.

Spectators weren't able to access the main stadium, but were able to watch players work on their skills on one of several practice fields.

It marks the first time spring training has been back in West Palm Beach in 20 years.

The inaugural game at the new stadium is set for February 28.

