Cops: Man died by narcotics overdose in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. -- Police say a man was found deceased in a parking lot in Jupiter Sunday morning. A preliminary investigation has revealed that the man may have died from a narcotics related overdose.

Jupiter police responded to the El Sol Neighborhood Resource Center at 106 Military Trail at 6:55 Sunday morning in regards to an unresponsive man.

Upon arrival, officers found the man was deceased.

