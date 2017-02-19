Man rescued from SUV in canal near Lake Worth - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man rescued from SUV in canal near Lake Worth

SUBURBAN LAKE WORTH, Fla. -- A man was rescued from his vehicle after driving it into a canal Sunday morning.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to a canal near South SR 7 and 50th Street.

Firefighters found the vehicle submerged up to the doors and helped the driver from the vehicle back onto shore.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

