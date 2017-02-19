1 Dead, 1 injured in Boynton Beach shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

1 Dead, 1 injured in Boynton Beach shooting

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- One man is dead and another injured after a shooting Saturday night in Boynton Beach.

Boynton Beach police received a call to a house in the 1600 block of N. E. 4th Court at 11:40 p.m.

Responding officers found two men had been shot. One shooting victim was taken to Bethesda hospital and the other died at the scene.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Boynton Beach Police at 561-732-8116 or Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

