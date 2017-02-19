F-16s sent to enforce PBC flight restriction - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

F-16s sent to enforce PBC flight restriction

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. -- South Florida residents heard and spotted Air Force F-16s streaking through the skies Sunday afternoon.

The aircraft were sent at about noon to enforce the temporary flight restriction area over Palm Beach County.

SMSgt Chuck Marsh with NORAD and USNORTHCOM says a general aviation aircraft that was not in communication with air traffic control authorities few into restricted space.

Once the F-16s got close to the plane flying in the restricted area, they were able to establish communications and inform the pilot they needed to leave the area.

SMSgt Marsh says the pilot complied and immediately exited the area without incident.

