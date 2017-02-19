32Nd annual ArtiGras held in Jupiter - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

32Nd annual ArtiGras held in Jupiter

Story Video: Click here

Crowds gathered to enjoy ArtiGras in Jupiter for a second day on Sunday.

The 32nd year of the event features artwork from more than 300 artists.

The three day event features interactive art exhibits, children's activities and more.

The event, held by the Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce, aims to bring the north county community together.

The festival continues through Monday.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.