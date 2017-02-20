Sargento expands cheese recall

-
Wednesday, May 24 2017 1:07 PM EDT2017-05-24 17:07:38 GMT
Wednesday, May 24 2017 1:07 PM EDT2017-05-24 17:07:38 GMT
The meeting could provide powerful imagery to Catholic voters back in the United States as well as the possibility for conflict between a president and a pope who have not often seen eye-to-eye.More >>
The meeting could provide powerful imagery to Catholic voters back in the United States as well as the possibility for conflict between a president and a pope who have not often seen eye-to-eye.More >>
Wednesday, May 24 2017 1:07 PM EDT2017-05-24 17:07:19 GMT
Wednesday, May 24 2017 1:07 PM EDT2017-05-24 17:07:19 GMT
The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session. More >>
The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.More >>
Wednesday, May 24 2017 12:46 PM EDT2017-05-24 16:46:01 GMT
Wednesday, May 24 2017 12:46 PM EDT2017-05-24 16:46:01 GMT
Remarks by a top U.S. health official have reignited a quarrel in the world of addiction and recovery.More >> Remarks by a top U.S. health official have reignited a quarrel in the world of addiction and recovery.More >>
Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:29 AM EDT2017-05-24 10:29:58 GMT
Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:50 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:50:05 GMT
The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.More >>
The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.More >>
Wednesday, May 24 2017 8:34 AM EDT2017-05-24 12:34:01 GMT
Wednesday, May 24 2017 8:34 AM EDT2017-05-24 12:34:01 GMT
The men tended to children and other victims with heart-wrenching injuries, including glass in their faces and severe head trauma.More >>
The men tended to children and other victims with heart-wrenching injuries, including glass in their faces and severe head trauma.More >>
(NBC) - A cheese recall from a major company just got a little bigger.
On Feb. 10, Sargento announced a recall of seven products due to a possible Listeria contamination.
RELATED: More recall news
On Friday, Sargento expanded that recall to include seven additional cheeses:
- Sargento Sliced Colby, 8 oz., UPC 4610000105, Sell By date 15MAY17F
- Sargento Sliced Muenster, 8oz., UPC 4610000107, Sell By dates 05MAR17F, 06MAR17F, 15APR17F, 16APR17F and 17APR17F
- Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack, 7.5 oz., UPC 4610000122, Sell By date 03MAY17B
- Sargento Sliced Tomato & Basil Jack, 6.67 oz., UPC 4610000279, Sell By date 03MAR17B
- Sargento Shredded Reduced Fat Colby-Jack, 8 oz., UPC 4610041018, Sell By date H07APR17
- Sargento Shredded Chef Blends 4 Cheese Pizzeria, 8 oz., UPC 4610041105, Sell By date H10APR17
- Sargento Artisan Blends Double Cheddar Shredded Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040094, Sell By date H08JUN17 and H09JUN17
Officials say the potential Listeria contamination originated from the supplier's facility and they have terminated their relationship with that supplier -- Deutsch Kase Haus.
Officials say no confirmed illnesses have been reported so far.
The company said it is also adding "Sell By" dates to some of the products that were previously recalled on Feb. 10:
- Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby, 6.84 oz., UPC 4610000228, Sell By dates 02FEB17F, 01MAR17B and 16MAR17F
- Sargento Chefs Blend Taco Blend Shredded Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040002, Sell By dates H11MAY17 and H01JUN17
- Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack, 12oz., UPC 4610000108, Sell By dates 02MAY17B, 03MAY17B, 11JUN17B
- Sargento Sliced Colby-Jack, 12oz., UPC 4610000109, Sell By date 01MAY17B
- Sargento Off the Block Fine Cut Colby-Jack Shredded Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040014, Sell By date H06MAY17
- Sargento Chef Blends Nacho & Taco Shredded Cheese, 8oz., UPC 4610040041, Sell By dates H04MAY17, S15MAY17 and H01JUN17
- Sargento Off the Block Fine Cut Cheddar Jack Shredded Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040076, Sell By dates H07MAY17, H08MAY17 and H09MAY17
RELATED LINK: https://info.sargento.com/Scripps Only Content 2017