President Trump to depart around 5 p.m.

-
Wednesday, May 24 2017 1:07 PM EDT2017-05-24 17:07:38 GMT
The meeting could provide powerful imagery to Catholic voters back in the United States as well as the possibility for conflict between a president and a pope who have not often seen eye-to-eye.More >>
Wednesday, May 24 2017 1:07 PM EDT2017-05-24 17:07:19 GMT
The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session. More >>
Wednesday, May 24 2017 12:46 PM EDT2017-05-24 16:46:01 GMT
Remarks by a top U.S. health official have reignited a quarrel in the world of addiction and recovery.More >>
Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:50 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:50:05 GMT
The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.More >>
Wednesday, May 24 2017 8:34 AM EDT2017-05-24 12:34:01 GMT
The men tended to children and other victims with heart-wrenching injuries, including glass in their faces and severe head trauma.More >>
Story Video: Click here
President Donald Trump is expected to depart Palm Beach County sometime after 5 p.m. Monday.
He spent his third straight weekend in Florida, including holding a campaign-style rally in Melbourne on Saturday.
While at Mar-a-Lago, the president met with candidates Sunday to replace Michael Flynn as national security adviser.
Drivers should expect some delays Monday afternoon on Southern Boulevard has the presidential motorcade makes its way to the airport.
A group plans to line the motorcade route near Dreher Park to protest the president and his policies.
On Friday, a juvenile from a local middle school confessed to throwing a piece of wood at Trump's motorcade as it traveled from the airport to Mar-a-Lago.Scripps Only Content 2017