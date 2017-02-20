President Trump to depart around 5 p.m. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

President Trump to depart around 5 p.m.

President Donald Trump is expected to depart Palm Beach County sometime after 5 p.m. Monday.

He spent his third straight weekend in Florida, including holding a campaign-style rally in Melbourne on Saturday.

While at Mar-a-Lago, the president met with candidates Sunday to replace Michael Flynn as national security adviser.

 

Drivers should expect some delays Monday afternoon on Southern Boulevard has the presidential motorcade makes its way to the airport.

A group plans to line the motorcade route near Dreher Park to protest the president and his policies.

On Friday, a juvenile from a local middle school confessed to throwing a piece of wood at Trump's motorcade as it traveled from the airport to Mar-a-Lago.
 

