'Not My Presidents Day' protests across US

'Not My Presidents Day' protests across US

(NBC) - Thousands of people on Monday are expected to participate in the nationwide “Not My Presidents Day” rallies.

The protests are against President Trump and the policies he has ordered since taking office a month ago.

 

Protesters started the nationwide call to action with a rally Sunday outside Trump Tower in Chicago.  Other protests were held Sunday in Dallas, Los Angeles and New York.

Rallies are scheduled in at least a dozen cities across the country on Monday, including Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Washington, D.C, Atlanta, Salt Lake City, Milwaukee, Denver and Kansas City, Mo. 

