12 Aircraft violate fight restrictions - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

12 Aircraft violate fight restrictions

As of midday Monday  February 20, 12 private aircraft had violated flight restrictions around Palm Beach County since they were put into effect Friday February 17 for President Trump's weekend visit, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Friday night some residents heard sonic booms when NORAD Fighters raced to intercept unresponsive general aviation aircraft that had violated airspace.

The FAA says it promises to investigate each incident and "take appropriate enforcement action."

In addition, the FAA says it will continue to reach out and educate local pilots about the restrictions.

President Trump is expected to leave Palm Beach County Monday evening and return to Washington.

 

 

