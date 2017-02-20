Police: Missing Gardens man located - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police: Missing Gardens man located

UPDATE: Norman A. Fox, missing Palm Beach Gardens man, has been located, according to the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department.

EARLIER STORY:

The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 85-year-old man.

Norman A. Fox was last seen Sunday in Frenchman's Creek.

Police suspect he's traveling to the Jacksonville area in a 2008 black Lexus with Pennsylvania tag HPL8937.

Police say Fox is a dementia patient

If you see him, or know his whereabouts, please call the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department at 561-799-4445.

