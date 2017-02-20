Police: Missing Gardens man located

-
Thursday, May 25 2017 12:35 AM EDT2017-05-25 04:35:25 GMT
Thursday, May 25 2017 12:35 AM EDT2017-05-25 04:35:25 GMT
The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.
Thursday, May 25 2017 12:16 AM EDT2017-05-25 04:16:42 GMT
Thursday, May 25 2017 12:16 AM EDT2017-05-25 04:16:42 GMT
The meeting could provide powerful imagery to Catholic voters back in the United States as well as the possibility for conflict between a president and a pope who have not often seen eye-to-eye.
Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:28 PM EDT2017-05-24 22:28:11 GMT
Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:28 PM EDT2017-05-24 22:28:11 GMT
Remarks by a top U.S. health official have reignited a quarrel in the world of addiction and recovery.
Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:29 AM EDT2017-05-24 10:29:58 GMT
Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:29 AM EDT2017-05-24 10:29:58 GMT
The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.
Wednesday, May 24 2017 8:34 AM EDT2017-05-24 12:34:01 GMT
Wednesday, May 24 2017 8:34 AM EDT2017-05-24 12:34:01 GMT
The men tended to children and other victims with heart-wrenching injuries, including glass in their faces and severe head trauma.
UPDATE: Norman A. Fox, missing Palm Beach Gardens man, has been located, according to the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department.
EARLIER STORY:
The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 85-year-old man.
Norman A. Fox was last seen Sunday in Frenchman's Creek.
Police suspect he's traveling to the Jacksonville area in a 2008 black Lexus with Pennsylvania tag HPL8937.
Police say Fox is a dementia patient
If you see him, or know his whereabouts, please call the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department at 561-799-4445.