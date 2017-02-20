Protesters appear along Trump motorcade route - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Protesters appear along Trump motorcade route

More than a hundred protesters lined up along President Trump's motorcade route Monday evening.

Organizers say they plan to be out there every single time the President comes to his Winter White House.

As the President's motorcade passed by, those protesting turned their backs to him. This was in response to a tweet from Trump last week as he was leaving saying he saw a bunch of his supporters lining the streets instead of protesters.

The demonstrators rattled off a host of issues where they disagree with the President and vow this protest will become the norm every time he visits Mar-a-Lago.

"I think he's proved with no lack of motivation and unfortunately he doesn't seem to be slowing down so it seems as if each new week there is a new reason to be afraid and angry," said organizer Star Fae.

West Palm Beach Police and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's office were on hand to make sure protesters remained peaceful. They reported no issues.

