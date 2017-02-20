Arrest made in deadly Alpha St. shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Arrest made in deadly Alpha St. shooting

West Palm Beach police have made an arrest in a homicide that took place almost two weeks ago.

31-year-old Nicholas Edward Olson was shot and killed February 7 in the 1200 block of Alpha Street.

The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrested Javon Charles, 21, Monday morning, police said.

Charles has been booked into the Palm Beach County Jail. He faces charges of first-degree murder with a firearm, robbery with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.  

 

 

