Flight restrictions means more traffic in Stuart

There's more air traffic going into a Stuart airport thanks to Presidential Temporary Flight Restrictions in place whenever President Donald Trump comes to town.

At Lantana Airport, Michelle Edwards with Palm Beach Flights Training says she's been trying to find ways to keep business going.

"This weekend we're in Stuart and FXC and trying to get some flight lessons and rentals out there," said Edwards.

Witham Field  Airport Manager George Stokus says with the TFR in place in Palm Beach County, he estimates his airport is getting at least 100 more aircraft than normal this time of year.

"We are seeing a little bit more jet activity, pumping more fuel," said Stokus.

Most of the traffic is coming from pilots parking their planes in Stuart before heading down to Palm Beach County.

"It's a mixed bag. There's good news and bad news. The good news; yeah we have more planes, we're pumping more fuel. The bad news; it does affect our community. We have seen an increase in noise complaints," sais Stokus.

As for Palm Beach Flight Training, Edwards said they're still losing business despite using Witham Field.

