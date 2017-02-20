12 Aircraft violate flight restrictions

Posted: Thursday, May 25 2017 12:35 AM EDT 2017-05-25 04:35:25 GMT Updated: Thursday, May 25 2017 12:35 AM EDT 2017-05-25 04:35:25 GMT
The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.
More >>
The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.
More >> Posted: Thursday, May 25 2017 12:16 AM EDT 2017-05-25 04:16:42 GMT Updated: Thursday, May 25 2017 12:16 AM EDT 2017-05-25 04:16:42 GMT
The meeting could provide powerful imagery to Catholic voters back in the United States as well as the possibility for conflict between a president and a pope who have not often seen eye-to-eye.
More >>
The meeting could provide powerful imagery to Catholic voters back in the United States as well as the possibility for conflict between a president and a pope who have not often seen eye-to-eye.
More >> Posted: Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:28 PM EDT 2017-05-24 22:28:11 GMT Updated: Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:31 PM EDT 2017-05-24 22:31:33 GMT Remarks by a top U.S. health official have reignited a quarrel in the world of addiction and recovery. More >> Remarks by a top U.S. health official have reignited a quarrel in the world of addiction and recovery. More >> Posted: Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:29 AM EDT 2017-05-24 10:29:58 GMT Updated: Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:50 AM EDT 2017-05-24 15:50:05 GMT
The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.
More >>
The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.
More >> Posted: Wednesday, May 24 2017 8:34 AM EDT 2017-05-24 12:34:01 GMT Updated: Wednesday, May 24 2017 8:34 AM EDT 2017-05-24 12:34:01 GMT
The men tended to children and other victims with heart-wrenching injuries, including glass in their faces and severe head trauma.
More >>
The men tended to children and other victims with heart-wrenching injuries, including glass in their faces and severe head trauma.
More >>
Story Video: Click here
As of midday Monday February 20, 12 private aircraft had violated
flight restrictions around Palm Beach County since they were put into effect Friday February 17 for President Trump's weekend visit, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Friday night some residents heard sonic booms when NORAD Fighters raced to intercept unresponsive general aviation aircraft that had violated airspace.
The FAA says it promises to investigate each incident and "take appropriate enforcement action."
In addition, the FAA says it will continue to reach out and educate local pilots about the restrictions.
The president left Palm Beach County late Monday afternoon.
Scripps Only Content 2017