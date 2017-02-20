Septic truck, car collide in St. Lucie Co. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Septic truck, car collide in St. Lucie Co.

Several people were injured when a truck and vehicle collided in St. Lucie County Monday.

Photos from the St. Lucie County Fire District Facebook page showed what appeared to be the aftermath of a collision between a truck from Reliable Septic and Services a Motor Vehicle and a blue Sentra.

It happened at the intersection of 25th Street & Ave D.

The fire district said there were 5 people injured and 4 that needed to be transported for further treatment.

 

