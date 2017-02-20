Community remembers teen killed playing polo

The men tended to children and other victims with heart-wrenching injuries, including glass in their faces and severe head trauma.

The men tended to children and other victims with heart-wrenching injuries, including glass in their faces and severe head trauma.

The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

Remarks by a top U.S. health official have reignited a quarrel in the world of addiction and recovery.

Remarks by a top U.S. health official have reignited a quarrel in the world of addiction and recovery.

The meeting could provide powerful imagery to Catholic voters back in the United States as well as the possibility for conflict between a president and a pope who have not often seen eye-to-eye.

The meeting could provide powerful imagery to Catholic voters back in the United States as well as the possibility for conflict between a president and a pope who have not often seen eye-to-eye.

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

Story Video: Click here

17-year-old Lucas Arellano will cherish his friend Donovan Stratemann forever.

"We pretty much have grown up our whole life together," said Lucas.

He has baby pictures of the two.

"He was a really good person... we never really fought. He was nice and always had a smile on his face," he added.

But now Lucas is mourning the loss of his friend. Donovan tragically died last week during a polo match. Donovan and another player somehow collided while on their horses on a private field. Donovan fell off his horse.

Lucas' father, Julio Arellano said, "Nobody expects to have to bury their child."

But Donovan will not be forgotten any time soon. The teenager's favorite hangout place, Tropical Smoothie Cafe in Wellington, is remembering him.

"He used to come in here like three or four times a week and order one specific smoothie which would be the Sunny Day," said the manager of the cafe, Anthony Brown said,

In memory of Donovan, the "Sunny Day" smoothie will be called the "D-Man until Sunday, February 26.

"The Wellington community is close and we know the customers we know them by name we knew him by his face and now I'm not seeing that face of his and that's going to be difficult," said Brown.

Lucas already misses his friend.

"He was very funny and had a very contagious smile," he said.