Pleas for help in Deputy Garry Chambliss' death

The men tended to children and other victims with heart-wrenching injuries, including glass in their faces and severe head trauma.

The men tended to children and other victims with heart-wrenching injuries, including glass in their faces and severe head trauma.

The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

Remarks by a top U.S. health official have reignited a quarrel in the world of addiction and recovery.

Remarks by a top U.S. health official have reignited a quarrel in the world of addiction and recovery.

The meeting could provide powerful imagery to Catholic voters back in the United States as well as the possibility for conflict between a president and a pope who have not often seen eye-to-eye.

The meeting could provide powerful imagery to Catholic voters back in the United States as well as the possibility for conflict between a president and a pope who have not often seen eye-to-eye.

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

Story Video: Click here

A plea for help Monday from the elder daughter of Deputy Garry Chambliss.

“So me and my sister and my family can get justice," said Bryunna Chambliss.

The deputy’s mother, grandmother, and two daughters met with the sheriff’s office Monday to make funeral arrangements for their loved one.

“You can only imagine how sad that is. But they’re holding up very well. They want to be a big part of organizing the services and they have a lot on their shoulders right now," said Major Selby Strickland with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

It’s not sadness though but anger from Sheriff Deryl Loar, frustrated that there have already been five shootings in Gifford this year.

“I’m here to tell you that my pledge is to make sure the streets of Gifford are safe again so we do not go through this problem again," said Sheriff Loar.

Among those leaving flowers at a memorial inside the jail, retired Vero Beach Sergeant Terrance Brown, who knew Chambliss for more than two decades, and understands some of the unwritten rules of the streets.

“You know silence is precious because you’ve in those communities but at some point people have got to step forward," said Brown.

Frustration adding to the story that Deputy Chambliss was struck by a bullet from more than 160 yards away, a nearly impossible scenario.

“The chances of that projectile striking him that far away at that particular angle is completely... those odds are enormous," said Sheriff Loar.

Memorial services will be held Friday night at 5pm at the Wabasso Church of God.

The funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Central Assembly of God in Vero Beach.