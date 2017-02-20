ER doctors seeing high number of flu cases

The men tended to children and other victims with heart-wrenching injuries, including glass in their faces and severe head trauma.

The men tended to children and other victims with heart-wrenching injuries, including glass in their faces and severe head trauma.

Homeless men rushed to help after Manchester attack

Homeless men rushed to help after Manchester attack

The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

Remarks by a top U.S. health official have reignited a quarrel in the world of addiction and recovery.

Remarks by a top U.S. health official have reignited a quarrel in the world of addiction and recovery.

The meeting could provide powerful imagery to Catholic voters back in the United States as well as the possibility for conflict between a president and a pope who have not often seen eye-to-eye.

The meeting could provide powerful imagery to Catholic voters back in the United States as well as the possibility for conflict between a president and a pope who have not often seen eye-to-eye.

Setting aside past rude talk, Trump and pope focus on peace

Setting aside past rude talk, Trump and pope focus on peace

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

Story Video: Click here

A lot of people think this is a bad flu season. However, Emergency Room Doctor Jerisa Berry says that’s a fact.

“ I’ve seen, even in a 12 hour period, at least 4 or 5 patients,” said Berry. She says its often multiple patients from the same family.

Berry works at Delray Medical Center’s free standing emergency department.

She says this may be one of the worst seasons she’s experienced as a doctor.

“Having worked in the emergency room for years, and even two years in Florida, this is the highest. There’s a lot of flu this year.”

Some of their symptoms are fever and body aches and weakness.

“I am concerned.” She fears the worst is not over yet.

“Even for it being almost the end of February, over the weekend I worked and we saw a lot of patients with it and its contagious.”

Right now, Palm Beach County is seeing a “moderate” level of flu activity, with the peak of the season still a few weeks away.

“History tells us, yes it’s going to increase,” said Tim O’Connor with the Palm Beach County Health Department.

O’Connor says it’s likely that the area will reach the “widespread” level before the season is through.

“Right now it looks like we’re mirroring what we saw two years ago.”

That's because we are seeing the same strain of the virus that they saw two years ago.

Health experts say it’s not too late to get the flu shot, although it made be less effective this year.

“We are seeing that it’s only effective 50 percent, but 50 percent is better than zero,” said Berry.

Doctors say washing your hands is one of the best ways to protect yourself.