Boynton Beach man shares stage with Mr. Trump

The men tended to children and other victims with heart-wrenching injuries, including glass in their faces and severe head trauma.

The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

Remarks by a top U.S. health official have reignited a quarrel in the world of addiction and recovery.

The meeting could provide powerful imagery to Catholic voters back in the United States as well as the possibility for conflict between a president and a pope who have not often seen eye-to-eye.

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

A Boynton Beach man got the chance to share the stage with President Trump at his Melbourne Rally.

Every morning Gene Huber salutes a cardboard cutout of President Donald Trump. “Good morning Mr. President,” Huber says, “I pray for your safety. I want to thank you so much for what you do for us each and every day.”

That devotion explains why Huber got to the president's rally in Melbourne on Saturday at 4 a.m. That was 13 hours before Mr. Trump's arrival.

“To have that honor and say you're first in line, is a big deal,” explained Huber, from his home in Boynton Beach.

Huber's position was front and center from the stage. “It's so amazing,” said Huber.

So, you can imagine Huber's excitement when President Trump summoned him on up. “I saw you on TV,” Huber said. “He goes you're my guy. He says to me jump the fence you look like you're in shape. I ran up the steps and there's history.”

Huber spoke to the crowd and spent about four minutes next to his idol. “He has so much confidence,” said Huber. “He makes me have so much confidence. He's such a leader. He's so smart.”

Since Huber met the president, the media's paid him a lot of attention.

Huber now calls himself a spokesman for the president's supporters.

“I'm not expecting you to love him like i do but i'm expecting you to give this man a chance and let him do his job,” said Huber.

Now, Huber's hoping for the chance of a lifetime. “Do you think you'll be invited to the White House?” NewsChannel 5 asked Huber. He replied, “I hope so, President Trump please invite me.”