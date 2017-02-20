Sheriff Bradshaw meets with President Trump

The men tended to children and other victims with heart-wrenching injuries, including glass in their faces and severe head trauma.

The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

Remarks by a top U.S. health official have reignited a quarrel in the world of addiction and recovery.

The meeting could provide powerful imagery to Catholic voters back in the United States as well as the possibility for conflict between a president and a pope who have not often seen eye-to-eye.

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw met with President Trump during the President's third visit to Palm Beach County after becoming elected.

According to a tweet from PBSO, the sheriff "opened doors for continued dialogue on important issues affecting our community."

Sheriff Bradshaw issued the following statement:

"It was an honor to meet with President Trump today and be able to discuss Homeland Security issues. As Chairman of Regional Domestic Security for South Florida having the support of the President for Law Enforcement and boarder security is important. I want to thank the President for taking time to listen to Local Law Enforcement' s concerns and his commitment to an ongoing dialogue which ensures the opportunity to address other issues such as reimbursement for Presidential visits. Keeping our community safe and secure is always my first and foremost concern." - Sheriff Ric Bradshaw