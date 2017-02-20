Sheriff Bradshaw meets with President Trump - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Sheriff Bradshaw meets with President Trump

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw met with President Trump during the President's third visit to Palm Beach County after becoming elected.

According to a tweet from PBSO, the sheriff "opened doors for continued dialogue on important issues affecting our community."

Sheriff Bradshaw issued the following statement: 

"It was an honor to meet with President Trump today and be able to discuss Homeland Security issues. As Chairman of Regional Domestic Security for South Florida having the support of the President for Law Enforcement and boarder security is important. I want to thank the President for taking time to listen to Local Law Enforcement' s concerns and his commitment to an ongoing dialogue which ensures the opportunity to address other issues such as reimbursement for Presidential visits. Keeping our community safe and secure is always my first and foremost concern." - Sheriff Ric Bradshaw

 

