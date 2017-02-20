Martin County deputies rescue cow stuck in mud

-
The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session. More >>
The meeting could provide powerful imagery to Catholic voters back in the United States as well as the possibility for conflict between a president and a pope who have not often seen eye-to-eye.More >>
Remarks by a top U.S. health official have reignited a quarrel in the world of addiction and recovery.More >>
The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.More >>
The men tended to children and other victims with heart-wrenching injuries, including glass in their faces and severe head trauma.More >>
A cow in a tight spot got the help of Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies on Monday.
Deputies rescued the cow from a mud pit near Rabbit Run, off of 609 in Indiantown.
Officials say the cow tried to cross a dry canal filled with thick mud.
Construction crew workers from Barnard Construction first spotted the animal and called for help.
The cow was in distress and was likely stuck for hours, deputies said.
The cow was pulled to the bank and moved to solid ground.
Officials say the cow is "worn out but uninjured."
"It is likely the cow would have been attacked and killed by coyotes or gators throughout the night had the workers not spotted her."
