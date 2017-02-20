Martin County deputies rescue cow stuck in mud - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Martin County deputies rescue cow stuck in mud

A cow in a tight spot got the help of Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies on Monday.

Deputies rescued the cow from a mud pit near Rabbit Run, off of 609 in Indiantown. 

Officials say the cow tried to cross a dry canal filled with thick mud. 

Construction crew workers from Barnard Construction first spotted the animal and called for help.

The cow was in distress and was likely stuck for hours, deputies said.

The cow was pulled to the bank and moved to solid ground. 

Officials say the cow is "worn out but uninjured."

"It is likely the cow would have been attacked and killed by coyotes or gators throughout the night had the workers not spotted her."

 

