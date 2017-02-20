Urging deputy shooting witnesses to speak up - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Urging deputy shooting witnesses to speak up

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. - - Dozens of Gifford residents, community activists, pastors and county leaders met Monday evening for a meeting to brainstorm how to solve the shooting death of Corrections Deputy Garry Chambliss.

Three nights after he was shot and killed by a stray bullet, according to Sheriff Deryl Loar, no one has been arrested for pulling the trigger.

Chambliss’ cousin Rendell Hope wants the reward money to be raised beyond $5,000.

“It’s worth it, worth more. He had been working for the Indian River County Sheriff’s Department for 27 1/2 years,” Hope said.

But if money isn’t the answer, what is?

Other people at the meeting talked about increasing community policing efforts, and said the crime will not be solved without a level of trust between citizens and police.

Indian River County NAACP president, Tony Brown, said it is time for the community to start working with deputies and giving them the information they need.

“There are witnesses in our community that you know that know who killed [Chambliss],” Brown said. He continued that deputies are not the ones to blame if the shooting is not solved.

“Black on black crime, I hear law enforcement saying well, they’re killing each other. Duh, We are,” Brown continued.

Loar said he is putting more resources in the Gifford community, aiming to deter violence and gather more crime solving information.

Other guests at the meeting proposed ideas such as gun buy backs, and economic development projects to reduce the risk of future crimes.

“Be a part of the new Gifford, not the old Gifford,“ Brown said. He hopes to have more similar meetings to discuss crime solving strategies with the community.

