Suspect arrested in weekend Boynton homicide

Boynton Beach police said they have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting Saturday night.

Shedrick Lamont Moss, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and attempted robbery in the death of 29-year-old Anthony Harris and injuring another man

 

The fatal shooting occurred in the 1600 block of NE 4th Court at 11:40 p.m.

Moss was taken into custody early Tuesday morning and expected to make a first appearance in court later this morning.

