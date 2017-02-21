Women accused of Stuart robbery back in jail

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

Remarks by a top U.S. health official have reignited a quarrel in the world of addiction and recovery.

The meeting could provide powerful imagery to Catholic voters back in the United States as well as the possibility for conflict between a president and a pope who have not often seen eye-to-eye.

Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.

Three weeks after the House narrowly approved the measure with GOP-only votes and after several embarrassing setbacks, Republican senators said they'd move in their own direction and dismissed the report's impact.

Two Stuart women were arrested after investigators said they violently attacked and robbed a man over the weekend

April Lynn Lipko, 27, and Ashlee Florence Duke, 25, were charged with armed robbery after the victim, a 37-year-old man, said the pair attacked him, held a knife to his throat and demanded money.

The victim said he did what he could to fight his attackers and was cut during the struggle.

Lipko and Duke got away with the victim's cash and debit card. They were later identified by the victim.

According to the man, Lipko held the knife to his throat while Duke stole his property. When deputies went to question the two women, they noticed what appeared to be blood stains still on Lipko's shirt.

Duke has been arrested in the past on charges ranging from aggravated assault with the intent to kill to breach of peace.

Lipko's has been arrested in the past for crimes ranging from robbery to battery.

Lipko and Duke are being held at the Martin County Jail each on a $20,000 bond. The victim was treated on the scene for a minor cut to his finger.