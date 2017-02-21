Delray considers buying new $800K Christmas tree - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Delray considers buying new $800K Christmas tree

The city of Delray Beach is considering writing a big check to buy a new Christmas tree.

The city is well known for their 100-foot tall tree located downtown near the Old School Square during the holiday season, but city staff say they desperately need a new one.

City documents show the current tree is rusting and structurally unsafe.

On Tuesday night, the city will consider an urgent request to buy a brand new tree at a price tag of nearly $800,000.

The city predicts it would have to pay an additional $173,000 for annual assembly, maintenance and storage.

The new tree would be made of aluminum not steel like the current one.

City staff has asked commissioners to expedite this proposal. 

The Delray Beach City Commission meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall to weigh its options.

