Delray considers buying new $800K Christmas tree

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

Remarks by a top U.S. health official have reignited a quarrel in the world of addiction and recovery.

The meeting could provide powerful imagery to Catholic voters back in the United States as well as the possibility for conflict between a president and a pope who have not often seen eye-to-eye.

Setting aside past rude talk, Trump and pope focus on peace

Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.

Toddler dies after mom's boyfriend allegedly performed wrestling moves on her

Three weeks after the House narrowly approved the measure with GOP-only votes and after several embarrassing setbacks, Republican senators said they'd move in their own direction and dismissed the report's impact.

The city of Delray Beach is considering writing a big check to buy a new Christmas tree.

The city is well known for their 100-foot tall tree located downtown near the Old School Square during the holiday season, but city staff say they desperately need a new one.

City documents show the current tree is rusting and structurally unsafe.

On Tuesday night, the city will consider an urgent request to buy a brand new tree at a price tag of nearly $800,000.

The city predicts it would have to pay an additional $173,000 for annual assembly, maintenance and storage.

The new tree would be made of aluminum not steel like the current one.

City staff has asked commissioners to expedite this proposal.

The Delray Beach City Commission meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall to weigh its options.