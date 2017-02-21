Person dies after vehicle hits light pole in WPB - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Person dies after vehicle hits light pole in WPB

Story Video: Click here

West Palm Beach police said a person died after a vehicle hit a light pole Monday night on southbound Australian Avenue at 25th Street.

The wreck happened at 10:26 p.m.

No power outages were reported following the crash. 

The victim's name has not been released.

 

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.