Body found in St. Lucie investigated as homicide - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Body found in St. Lucie investigated as homicide

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. - The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday morning they are investigating a homicide after a man's body was found in the area of Okeechobee Road and Florida's Turnpike. 

The man, later identified as Quentin Lamar Jones, 37, from Jacksonville, was found by a bicyclist along the road at the entrance of the Turnpike.

“This was not a vehicle crash. We’re working this as a homicide, and we just have to verify the method which caused his death," said St. Lucie County Chief Deputy Garry Wilson.

The Sheriff's Office says it has identified a person of interest and that person is being questioned.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.