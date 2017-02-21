Body found in St. Lucie investigated as homicide

Thursday, May 25 2017 3:09 PM EDT2017-05-25 19:09:11 GMT
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. - The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday morning they are investigating a homicide after a man's body was found in the area of Okeechobee Road and Florida's Turnpike.
The man, later identified as Quentin Lamar Jones, 37, from Jacksonville, was found by a bicyclist along the road at the entrance of the Turnpike.
“This was not a vehicle crash. We’re working this as a homicide, and we just have to verify the method which caused his death," said St. Lucie County Chief Deputy Garry Wilson.
The Sheriff's Office says it has identified a person of interest and that person is being questioned.
Body is at scene, deputies do not believe this was a hit and run, do need an autopsy to determine cause of death pic.twitter.com/NM63Vdbe3w