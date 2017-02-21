Body found in St. Lucie investigated as homicide

Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.

Florida's Siesta Beach has been named America's best beach on an annual top 10 list compiled by coastal science professor Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach.

Three weeks after the House narrowly approved the measure with GOP-only votes and after several embarrassing setbacks, Republican senators said they'd move in their own direction and dismissed the report's impact.

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. - The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday morning they are investigating a homicide after a man's body was found in the area of Okeechobee Road and Florida's Turnpike.

The man, later identified as Quentin Lamar Jones, 37, from Jacksonville, was found by a bicyclist along the road at the entrance of the Turnpike.

“This was not a vehicle crash. We’re working this as a homicide, and we just have to verify the method which caused his death," said St. Lucie County Chief Deputy Garry Wilson.

The Sheriff's Office says it has identified a person of interest and that person is being questioned.

Body is at scene, deputies do not believe this was a hit and run, do need an autopsy to determine cause of death pic.twitter.com/NM63Vdbe3w — Andrew Ruiz WPTV (@AndrewNRuiz) February 21, 2017

.@stluciesheriff investigating homicide off Okeechobee Rd & Turnpike Says heavyset black male hit was in 30-40s @WPTV pic.twitter.com/dG0GrevCj8 — Andrew Ruiz WPTV (@AndrewNRuiz) February 21, 2017

TRAFFIC ALERT - westbound Okeechobee Rd between Turnpike and Coolidge is down to one lane. Avoid the area and watch for law enforcement. — St. Lucie Sheriff (@stluciesheriff) February 21, 2017

