Half-eaten shark washes ashore on Florida beach

Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.

Toddler dies after mom's boyfriend allegedly performed wrestling moves on her

Florida's Siesta Beach has been named America's best beach on an annual top 10 list compiled by coastal science professor Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach.

Dr. Beach names Florida's Siesta Beach best beach in US

Three weeks after the House narrowly approved the measure with GOP-only votes and after several embarrassing setbacks, Republican senators said they'd move in their own direction and dismissed the report's impact.

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.

UK police find 'significant' evidence; May slams US on leaks

Turns out a shark isn’t the most terrifying thing you can find at the beach.

Even scarier than seeing a live shark, is seeing a shark that’s half-eaten – meaning there’s something even bigger lurking around.

That’s what beachgoers at Florida’s New Smyrna Beach stumbled across Saturday morning, Volusia County (Fla.) Beach Safety officials said. The half-eaten shark had washed onto shore.

According to WKMG, it’s unclear what type of predator bit the shark or how far offshore it happened, but officials say it was certainly attacked by a bigger fish.

Citing beach safety spokeswoman Tammy Morris, WKMG reports that the shark was either a blacktip or a spinner shark.

While half-eaten sharks do not wash ashore very often, it’s not unheard of, Morris said.

