Busy Tuesday at The Honda Classic

Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.

Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.

Toddler dies after mom's boyfriend allegedly performed wrestling moves on her

Toddler dies after mom's boyfriend allegedly performed wrestling moves on her

Florida's Siesta Beach has been named America's best beach on an annual top 10 list compiled by coastal science professor Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach.

Florida's Siesta Beach has been named America's best beach on an annual top 10 list compiled by coastal science professor Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach.

Dr. Beach names Florida's Siesta Beach best beach in US

Dr. Beach names Florida's Siesta Beach best beach in US

Three weeks after the House narrowly approved the measure with GOP-only votes and after several embarrassing setbacks, Republican senators said they'd move in their own direction and dismissed the report's impact.

Three weeks after the House narrowly approved the measure with GOP-only votes and after several embarrassing setbacks, Republican senators said they'd move in their own direction and dismissed the report's impact.

With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.

With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.

UK bomber said to have pleaded 'Forgive me' before blast

UK bomber said to have pleaded 'Forgive me' before blast

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

Story Video: Click here

Two days away from the start of the Honda Classic and there is plenty to do at the PGA National Resort.

Tuesday is Executive Women's Day. More than 200 women will gather to listen to speakers talking about professional and personal development.

A young Palm Beach Gardens man boy also hold his own tournament, the One Arm Challenge.

Tommy Morrissey is six-years-old and plays with one arm. Despite his disability he started playing at 14-months. By age two, Morrissey was hitting balls exceeding thirty yards.

Most recently he played against 32 pros in Las Vegas, challenging them all to use one arm. Morrissey beat 30 out of 32 players.

As of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Morrisey was ahead 5-0.

The One Arm Challenge benefits the unLIMBited Foundation.

A Juniors Clinic will be held at 4 p.m.

And, of course, professionals on the PGA tour will take part in practice rounds.