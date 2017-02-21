Busy Tuesday at The Honda Classic - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Busy Tuesday at The Honda Classic

Two days away from the start of the Honda Classic and there is plenty to do at the PGA National Resort.

Tuesday is Executive Women's Day. More than 200 women will gather to listen to speakers talking about professional and personal development.

A young Palm Beach Gardens man boy also hold his own tournament, the One Arm Challenge.

Tommy Morrissey is six-years-old and plays with one arm. Despite his disability he started playing at 14-months. By age two, Morrissey was hitting balls exceeding thirty yards.

Most recently he played against 32 pros in Las Vegas, challenging them all to use one arm. Morrissey beat 30 out of 32 players.

As of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Morrisey was ahead 5-0.

The One Arm Challenge benefits the unLIMBited Foundation.

A Juniors Clinic will be held at 4 p.m.

And, of course, professionals on the PGA tour will take part in practice rounds.   

