Florida Forest Service releases new app

A new mobile app has been released that aims to inform the public about drought, wildfire danger and wildfire activity.

The "FLBurnTools" app was developed by Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam and the Florida Forest Service and is now available in both Apple's app store and on Google Play.

Prescribed burn practioners can use the app to plan and submit authorization requests.

The app gives users interactive fire maps, wildfire information, burning authorization requests, smoke dispersion models, spot weather forecast and drought information.

 
