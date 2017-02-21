Florida Forest Service releases new app

Posted: Thursday, May 25 2017 6:07 PM EDT 2017-05-25 22:07:40 GMT Updated: Thursday, May 25 2017 6:07 PM EDT 2017-05-25 22:07:40 GMT
A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.
Posted: Thursday, May 25 2017 6:06 PM EDT
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.
Posted: Thursday, May 25 2017 5:09 PM EDT
Three weeks after the House narrowly approved the measure with GOP-only votes and after several embarrassing setbacks, Republican senators said they'd move in their own direction and dismissed the report's impact.
Posted: Thursday, May 25 2017 2:27 PM EDT

Florida's Siesta Beach has been named America's best beach on an annual top 10 list compiled by coastal science professor Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach.

Posted: Thursday, May 25 2017 7:18 AM EDT
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.
A new mobile app has been released that aims to inform the public about drought, wildfire danger and wildfire activity.
The "FLBurnTools" app was developed by Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam and the Florida Forest Service and is now available in both Apple's app store and on Google Play.
Prescribed burn practioners can use the app to plan and submit authorization requests.
The app gives users interactive fire maps, wildfire information, burning authorization requests, smoke dispersion models, spot weather forecast and drought information.
