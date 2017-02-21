Former SLC deputy now faces kidnapping charge - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Former SLC deputy now faces kidnapping charge

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. -- The former St. Lucie County Sheriff's Deputy accused of sexual battery is facing a new criminal charge - kidnapping.

Evan Cramer was arrested in January after a woman said he made her perform a sex act on him in exchange for him not taking her to jail on an outstanding warrant.

According to his arrest report, Cramer drove the victim to her home to pick up condoms. During this time he put the victim in the back of his patrol car.

Cramer will be back in court in March. He is asking for a lower bond. Currently his bond is set at $925,000.

Cramer was employed with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office for 8 months. He was fired following his arrest.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.