Former SLC deputy now faces kidnapping charge

Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.

Florida's Siesta Beach has been named America's best beach on an annual top 10 list compiled by coastal science professor Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach.

Three weeks after the House narrowly approved the measure with GOP-only votes and after several embarrassing setbacks, Republican senators said they'd move in their own direction and dismissed the report's impact.

With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.

UK bomber said to have pleaded 'Forgive me' before blast

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. -- The former St. Lucie County Sheriff's Deputy accused of sexual battery is facing a new criminal charge - kidnapping.

Evan Cramer was arrested in January after a woman said he made her perform a sex act on him in exchange for him not taking her to jail on an outstanding warrant.

According to his arrest report, Cramer drove the victim to her home to pick up condoms. During this time he put the victim in the back of his patrol car.

Cramer will be back in court in March. He is asking for a lower bond. Currently his bond is set at $925,000.

Cramer was employed with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office for 8 months. He was fired following his arrest.