PBSO & PB Diocese fight human trafficking

Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.

Florida's Siesta Beach has been named America's best beach on an annual top 10 list compiled by coastal science professor Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach.

Three weeks after the House narrowly approved the measure with GOP-only votes and after several embarrassing setbacks, Republican senators said they'd move in their own direction and dismissed the report's impact.

With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.

UK bomber said to have pleaded 'Forgive me' before blast

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

Catholic Charities for the Diocese of Palm Beach is teaming up with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office in the fight against human trafficking.

The U.S Department of Justice has provided a $1.5 million three-year grant that will be used to aid the victims.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says that this area’s large population and proximity to Miami make it a target for labor and sex trafficking.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Capitan Steven Strivelli said that Catholic Charities will help address the human needs of victims providing such services as referrals and social services.

Both the Sheriff’s Office and Catholic Charities say that this is a new program and the public should contact them if they spot human trafficking:



The Catholic Charities human trafficking hot line is 561-598-9848.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office number is 561-688-3400.