PBSO & PB Diocese fight human trafficking

Catholic Charities for the Diocese of Palm Beach is teaming up with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office in the fight against human trafficking.

The U.S Department of Justice has provided a $1.5 million three-year grant that will be used to aid the victims.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says that this area’s large population and proximity to Miami make it a target for labor and sex trafficking.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Capitan Steven Strivelli said that Catholic Charities will help address the human needs of victims providing such services as referrals and social services.

Both the Sheriff’s Office and Catholic Charities say that this is a new program and the public should contact them if they spot human trafficking:
 
The Catholic Charities human trafficking hot line is 561-598-9848.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office number is 561-688-3400.

