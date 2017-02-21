Man filmed stealing from business' cash register

Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.

Toddler dies after mom's boyfriend allegedly performed wrestling moves on her

Florida's Siesta Beach has been named America's best beach on an annual top 10 list compiled by coastal science professor Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach.

Dr. Beach names Florida's Siesta Beach best beach in US

Three weeks after the House narrowly approved the measure with GOP-only votes and after several embarrassing setbacks, Republican senators said they'd move in their own direction and dismissed the report's impact.

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.

UK bomber said to have pleaded 'Forgive me' before blast

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is facing theft charges after the Martin County Sheriff's Office says surveillance video captured him stealing $400 from the cash register of a local business.

MCSO says David Hay stopped by iFix Galaxy to get his cell phone repaired.

Once the technician stepped to the back of the store for a few moments, Hay is seen on video opening the store's cash register and taking several bills.

Once store management realized there was a shortage, they reviewed the video and posted it to Facebook.

Two days later, a MCSO Sergeant and Corporal conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near SE Ocean Boulevard. Hay was in the passenger seat.

Both deputies were familiar with Hay and the Facebook post/surveillance video and recognized him.

When the deputies mentioned the video, Hay confessed about the theft.

David Hay was booked into the Martin County Jail and charged with Grand Theft. His bond is set at $2,500.