Man filmed stealing from business' cash register

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is facing theft charges after the Martin County Sheriff's Office says surveillance video captured him stealing $400 from the cash register of a local business.

MCSO says David Hay stopped by iFix Galaxy to get his cell phone repaired.

Once the technician stepped to the back of the store for a few moments, Hay is seen on video opening the store's cash register and taking several bills.

Once store management realized there was a shortage, they reviewed the video and posted it to Facebook.

Two days later, a MCSO Sergeant and Corporal conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near SE Ocean Boulevard. Hay was in the passenger seat.

Both deputies were familiar with Hay and the Facebook post/surveillance video and recognized him.

When the deputies mentioned the video, Hay confessed about the theft.

David Hay was booked into the Martin County Jail and charged with Grand Theft. His bond is set at $2,500.

